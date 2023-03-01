China opens new tornado research laboratory in Guangdong

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has opened its new Tornado Key Laboratory in Foshan, Guangdong.

Tornados are notoriously difficult to monitor and forecast due to their small scale and sudden emergence. China’s Guangdong province is particularly susceptible to meteorological disasters including tropical cyclones and tornados.

The Tornado Key Laboratory builds on the research and prevention work undertaken at the Foshan Tornado Research Center, which was established in 2013.

Foshan’s new laboratory will pool the resources of relevant parties and carry out formation monitoring, early warnings and forecasting research related to tornados and their parent supercell storms. It will conduct feature analysis and mechanism research geared to tornados in China. It will also make use of S-band dual-polarization weather radar and X-band dual-polarization phased-array weather radar to engage in multi-band radar networking.

For more on extreme weather, please click here.