Baron launches global tool to assess risk posed by extreme weather

Weather intelligence and technology provider Baron Weather has launched a first-of-its-kind, global tool to assess risk for varied types of weather over a duration of time.

Extreme Weather Index enables businesses and governments to make better weather-related decisions up to 10 days before a major weather event. By identifying the potential magnitude of impact for a future weather occurrence, the index provides insights to assist global organizations in measuring and adapting to climate change, all via an easy-to-understand format, without requiring a staff meteorologist to interpret the information.

With updates at least four times daily, the Extreme Weather Index uses high-resolution worldwide modeling to assist in planning for highly disruptive or out-of-the-norm weather events. The Index is unique because it assesses how atypical the weather threat is from global historical norms on a simple impact-based scale. The index identifies high winds, large hail, heavy rain or snow, and extreme temperatures. Local climatology is considered for context and potential impact where applicable and where appropriate.

Bob Dreisewerd, Baron Weather president and CEO, said, “The index delivers very actionable, impactful and easy-to-understand information. The product ensures users are aware of upcoming extreme events so they can take appropriate action. The solution indicates when temperatures, winds or heavy precipitation may cause safety, health, infrastructure or power issues.”