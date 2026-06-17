Tekever secures Canadian wildfire detection contract with Phoenix Heli-Flight

Tekever has announced a new contract with Canadian aviation operator Phoenix Heli-Flight to provide wildfire detection services in Alberta, extending a partnership between the two companies that began in 2023.

Under the contract, Phoenix Heli-Flight will deploy Tekever’s AR3 uncrewed aerial system, integrated with specialist sensors and the company’s Nova Maps software platform, to detect and monitor wildfire activity. The AR3 is already used in maritime and land-based surveillance roles, offering long-endurance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability with flexible sensor integration.

The Canadian province of Alberta has faced significant wildfire challenges in recent years, with major fires placing communities, infrastructure and emergency services under sustained pressure. The deployment is intended to complement existing aviation and ground-based response capabilities by improving early detection and situational awareness.

Paulo Ferro, VP strategic development at Tekever, said the contract “demonstrates how long-endurance autonomous aircraft, advanced sensor technologies and real-time intelligence can deliver critical situational awareness in some of the most challenging and time-sensitive operational environments.”

Cameron Spring, operations manager at Phoenix Heli-Flight, said, “Wildfire response depends on timely, reliable intelligence, often in the most challenging conditions seen in aviation. This milestone shows how autonomous systems can support enhanced data collection, better situational awareness and more effective decision-making, helping protect communities, infrastructure and natural resources.”

Tekever said the contract demonstrates the potential of its systems across dual-use missions spanning emergency response, environmental monitoring and public safety, as the company continues to expand its international presence.

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