LSI LASTEM launches PRTHL thermo-hygro-barometer for environmental monitoring.

LSI Lastem has introduced the PRTHL family of thermo-hygro-barometric sensors, designed for high-accuracy measurement of air temperature, relative humidity and, in selected models, atmospheric pressure.

The range allows up to three environmental parameters to be measured with a single compact instrument, with configurations suitable for new monitoring installations and integration into existing data acquisition systems.

Depending on the model, the PRTHL family offers measurement accuracies of up to ±0.1°C for air temperature, ±1% RH for relative humidity and ±0.15 hPa for atmospheric pressure. The sensors feature software-configurable analog and digital outputs and support a range of communication interfaces, including mV, 4-20mA, UART, RS-232, RS-485 and SDI-12, allowing integrators to select the option best suited to their monitoring infrastructure.

A key feature of the PRTHL family is its interchangeable, pre-calibrated measuring head, which can be replaced in the field without removing the full instrument from its installation. LSI Lastem says this reduces maintenance time, limits monitoring interruptions and simplifies periodic sensor replacement, particularly at remote or hard-to-access sites. An automatic heating algorithm also supports rapid recovery of humidity measurements following exposure to high-humidity or saturation conditions.

The sensors can also calculate a range of derived environmental quantities on board, without requiring an external datalogger. Available calculated quantities include dew point, absolute humidity, partial vapor pressure, heat index, wet-bulb temperature, and QNH and QFF (ICAO), which can be transmitted directly through the selected interface, simplifying system architecture and reducing the need for additional processing equipment.

The PRTHL family is intended for automated weather stations, meteorological networks, environmental monitoring systems, industrial installations and research applications. Multiple communication interfaces support integration with dataloggers, programmable controllers and third-party acquisition platforms, with configurations ranging from thermo-hygrometric monitoring to complete thermo-hygro-barometric measurement.

LSI Lastem operates a calibration laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for air temperature and relative humidity measurements, which the company says supports the metrological traceability and reliability of its calibration activities.

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