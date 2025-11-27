In this Issue – January 2026

The January 2026 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY: Early warning systems: As deadly storms grows stronger, the UN’s Early Warnings for All campaign is racing to connect every person on Earth to life-saving alerts by 2027.

MTWE review: Meteorological Technology World Expo 2025 returned to Vienna, Austria in October 2025, achieving record-breaking attendance in a non-TECO year.

Space weather: Five revolutionary quantum magnetometers have been deployed across to the UK, providing unprecedented protection against space weather threats to critical national infrastructure.

Sudan emergency forecasting: Exiled Sudanese Meteorologists are using AI to translate life-saving weather warnings into dozens of languages, reaching millions of displaced people whose phones have become lifelines in a collapsing nation.

Flood monitoring: From AI-enhanced radar to distributed sensor networks, next-generation flood monitoring systems are transforming early warnings into real-time, data-driven intelligence, helping communities stay one step ahead of rising waters.

Global warming: For decades, sulfate aerosols from fossil fuels have quietly masked the true scale of global warming. Now, as cleaner air policies take effect, scientists warn we may feel the full heat of climate change.

Socioeconomic assessment: An independent economic evaluation by London Economics has found that the Met Office is set to deliver £56bn in public benefits over the next decade, highlighting its vital national value.