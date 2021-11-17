Vaisala launches digital toolkit to highlight potential lightning damage

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has introduced a new digital toolkit, Strike Damage Potential, which enables users to view lightning data and assess where the most damaging strikes have occurred.

Casey McCullar, head of lightning at Vaisala, said, “Across the globe, billions of lightning events occur every year, and the strikes that connect from the cloud to the ground, or objects on the ground, like buildings, trees and towers, can be hazardous to life and property. With a better understanding of which lightning events cause the most damage through precise detection, decision-makers can tell when, where and how often these lightning events occur, and take action to protect their people and property as well as improve operational efficiency.”

Part of Vaisala’s suite of lightning detection solutions, Strike Damage Potential enables organizations across industries to identify both compound lightning strikes and strikes with continuing current – the lightning strikes most likely to cause damage. They can then act by efficiently deploying resources to reduce outage durations and minimize potential damage on their property. The solution can be accessed from both the Vaisala Lightning Integrator API and the Lightning Exporter web interface.

Strike Damage Potential is particularly useful for applications in land and forest management; power transmission companies and wind farms; and climatological and long-term asset damage analysis.