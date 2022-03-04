Call for papers! WMO TECO-2022 at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a call for papers for this year’s Technical Conference on Meteorological and Environmental Instruments and Methods of Observation (TECO-2022), running from October 10-13 at Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.

The event will once again be held in conjunction with Meteorological Technology World Expo, also running in Hall 7.1 at Porte de Versailles from 11-13 October, 2022.

This year’s theme for TECO-2022 presentations and posters is: ‘Sustainable fit-for-purpose measurements – a foundation of the WMO Earth System approach’.

Due to previous disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event will include the presentation of the Professor Dr Vilho Väisälä Awards for both 2021 and 2022.

Meteorological Technology World Expo and TECO-2022 are the must-attend events for all those involved with instruments and methods of observation from national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHS), environmental agencies, other national and international organizations dealing with measurements, research institutes and academia, the private sector (especially instrument manufacturers and measurement providers) and other interested individuals.

TECO-2022 aims to strengthen the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) measurement community by enhancing knowledge of environmental measurement techniques, methodologies and related quality procedures, including implementation of the Global Basic Observing Network; sharing information on the latest developments in instrumentation and measurement techniques; and at fostering collaboration among WIGOS stakeholders, including manufacturers, research institutions and academia.

An International Programme Committee (IPC), chaired by Bruce Hartley, chair of the Standing Committee on Measurements, Instrumentation and Traceability of the WMO Infrastructure Commission, will oversee the conference and will be responsible for the selection of papers for oral presentations or poster displays.

Those wishing to present an oral or poster presentation at TECO-2022 should follow the instructions provided on the conference website, which you can access by clicking here.

For technical reasons, consideration can only be given to abstracts, in English, of less than 300 words, which are submitted online before May 15, 2022.

Lead authors of papers selected by IPC will be advised in June 2022 with further instructions concerning the format and submission deadline for papers or posters for publication in the Conference Proceedings.

The authors of the abstracts submitted for TECO-2020, which was not held because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are kindly requested to resubmit their abstracts as explained above.

Limited financial support may be available for selected participants from lesser developed countries, who are presenting papers.

To register for Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022, click here.

All information concerning TECO-2022 is available on the WMO website, by clicking here.