EXPO NEWS | Day 2: Vaisala reveals its first biodegradable radiosonde

Vaisala has revealed the Radiosonde RS41 E-model, its first-ever biodegradable radiosonde at Meteorological Technology World Expo.

The radiosonde measures upper air temperature, humidity, pressure and wind. The company claims that by integrating biodegradable mechanical parts, the atmospheric-sounding data solution creates 66% less plastic waste. It also releases no microplastics after use in natural environments like marine and freshwater. According to Vaisala, its radiosondes also streamline launch preparations, reduce human errors and lower the operational costs of upper-air weather observations.

Kanang Sivula, application manager at Vaisala, commented, “Today we’re highlighting the Radiosonde RS41 E-model. This solution is the first radiosonde ever that uses mechanical parts made of biodegradable materials. At Meteorological Technology World Expo, we have the chance to access our main meteorology market, so that’s why we’re here. We’re interested in seeing the cutting edge of the industry and how it is continuously improving. There are lots of interesting weather prediction and climate studies to learn about here.”

Vaisala is also showcasing its atmospheric profiler with continuous and autonomous water vapor monitoring. The solution, named the DA10 differential absorption lidar (DIAL), has been designed to automate the traditionally manual, time-consuming and expensive process of measuring water vapor in the atmosphere. The DA10 offers continuous and unattended humidity profiling and provides data ready for assimilation. It doubles as a super ceilometer and is designed for operational networks.

According to the company, the DA10 can provide meteorologists and forecasters with near-research-grade data for improved severe weather warnings. When this is combined with weather and climate modeling, users gain access to highly accurate and reliable local observations – vital for issuing early warning alerts for local communities regarding severe and dangerous weather conditions like thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Find out more on Booth 1050, and read more expo news here

