EXPO NEWS | Day 2: Graw Radiosondes introduces Graw MultiSonde and sounding center

Johannes Frielingsdorf, head of R&D at Graw Radiosondes, and Niklas Wildenburg, the company’s software developer, introduced the Graw MultiSonde and sounding center during the Open Technology Forum.

Their presentation included an acknowledgment that a wide variety of user groups rely on multiple simultaneous radio soundings to make mission-critical decisions. Graw has addressed these needs with its new scalable, modular, affordable and highly reliable MultiSonde system, which can be configured with 2-16 simultaneous receiver channels and is available in fixed and mobile configurations.

The system comes with completely redesigned GRAWMETX software that enables any number of sounding workstations to be networked to multiple receivers. Graw’s sounding center resolves the well-known challenge for observation networks of managing and monitoring a large number of ground stations and remote sites. The new web-based solution is scalable and customizable and provides near-real-time quality control and visualization of sounding data. Deployments can be either cloud-based or on-premises, so data never leaves a segregated network when needed. The system can be accessed from virtually any device without additional installation, and data can be read or updated over the IP network.

During the presentation, the audience heard about the challenges with multiple simultaneous soundings as well as the best architecture to tackle this particular application. The speakers also looked at how software can help users manage multiple simultaneous soundings and what a scalable, modular, affordable and highly reliable solution for simultaneous soundings looks like. The speakers also detailed how customer-specific features with simultaneous soundings can be implemented.

Frielingsdorf commented, “Our presentation is mainly about our new product innovations, which include the new multi-sound system. This solution enables multiple simultaneous radiosondes. We’re also talking about our new core sounding center, which allows for remote monitoring of sonic stations. It’s a product that did not exist before. It’s really a new innovation on the market, and there are a lot of customers who can benefit from the new ways these solutions can enhance data. The sounding center will enable customers to look after their data, and the Graw MultiSonde of course allows them to get even more data in the first place. They’re both very easy and user-friendly new models.”

Visit Graw on Booth 5040 to find our more, and read more expo news here

Don’t miss out on the show of the year – register now for your free entry pass and visit the website for the full exhibitor list and all the latest information.