EXPO NEWS | Day 2: WMO operates its first standalone booth at Meteorological Technology World Expo

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is at Meteorological Technology World Expo 2023 with a standalone booth for the first time.

At the show, the organization is informing visitors about its Observing Systems Capability Analysis and Review (OSCAR) tool, which provides detailed information on Earth observation applications and on WMO research and global coordination. The resource consists of OSCAR/Requirements, OSCAR/Space and OSCAR/Surface (a developing inventory of all surface-based stations and related capabilities) as interlinked components. According to the organization, WMO members need to learn how to use the tool for successful implementation of the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) Metadata Standard approved at the 17th Session of the World Meteorological Congress in 2015.

Isabelle Rüedi, senior scientific officer at the WMO Secretariat, said, “We are hoping that people will come and discuss the OSCAR system for users’ observing requirements. We’re also hoping to inform visitors about our WMO Information System 2.0 (WIS 2.0) project, which is a new, easier way of transmitting data for users.

“I look after the part of WMO that deals with instruments and methods of observation, so it’s clear that this show is very closely connected to my work area. Meteorological Technology World Expo is a great chance to see the new developments in the industry and to help us calibrate our work with the meteorological industry. At the show, we look forward to hearing from the industry people about what they are doing to improve the environmental sustainability of observing systems. This includes the new developments in this area.”

