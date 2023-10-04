EXPO NEWS | Day 2: Meteopress live-demos its mobile and containerized solid-state C-band radar

Meteopress is introducing the Mobile Automatic Self-Erecting Container (MASEC) C-band radar at Meteorological Technology World Expo.

MASEC has a 304km range and delivers reflectivity, Doppler and dual-polarization data. Its advanced design enables deployment by anyone, with no need for a specialized team, thereby simplifying logistics and reducing costs.

In an off-grid field test conducted in the northern mountains of the Czech Republic, MASEC reached full deployment in just 11 minutes and delivered top-quality data within 15 minutes. Designed with sustainability at its core, MASEC operates using solar energy, stored in high-capacity batteries. This ensures uninterrupted operations, even in remote, off-grid locations.

Michal Najman, CEO and founder of Meteopress, said, “Our C-band radars are highly sustainable. Throughout the process, there are no consumables. We generate our power by solar panels. These systems can run anywhere in the world without using conventional power sources. They are easy to operate by local, inexperienced staff. They have passed the most rigorous tests by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, for instance, and they are used there by the operation. The star of our booth is our mobile radar. As you can see, it’s not a mock-up. It’s actually a real readout that we just picked up from a field test with the customer and brought here. The setup all happened within one day.”

Najman continued, “There’s no other show like this. It’s the biggest meteorological technology show in the world, and it’s so well-attended. The people who make decisions on the purchase of this equipment come to this show.”

For more information, head to Booth 2020, and read more expo news here

