EXPO NEWS: Sijung showcases its AI panoramic video analysis visibility meter

At Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022, currently being held in Paris, France, Sijung is showcasing its artificial intelligence-based video analysis visibility system, the prevailing visibility system JS-08.

The system can measure the runway visibility and dominance visibility of an aerodrome every minute through two 180° panoramic cameras. Sijung claims that this is the first automatic measuring instrument developed for prevailing visibility. By removing the human element previously required to perform this task, the automated solution will save manpower and be useful for measuring runway visibility in the aviation sector.

Prevailing visibility is calculated by measuring each of the eight orientations (45°). Using a panoramic camera, the JS-08 solution measures the extinction coefficient in each of the eight directions to calculate the visibility and then find the dominant visibility. The calculation method finds the darkest part that is reflected from an object of 24 or more points of known distance on the screen and then inversely calculates the value to find the extinction coefficient.

Sintae Chae, president of Sijung, said at the show, “The old-school fashion of visibility meters has problems. For example, if something blows into its vision, like spider webs, it incorrectly says there is fog. So, I have developed this camera solution to emulate what we do with real human eyes. As the camera can spin, it can calculate the real fog from all directions. Using a real camera also makes the data easier for the human eye to understand. The old model uses numbers, which means that people can’t make sense of anomalies, like when something is blocking the sensor.”