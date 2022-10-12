EXPO NEWS: Darrera’s data buoys make their show debut

At Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 in Paris, France, Darrera is showcasing its new range of meteorological data buoys, a product family not previously seen at the show.

Darrera’s data buoys monitor the weather conditions and water quality in coastal areas, lakes and oceans. The buoys are available in different sizes, the most compact model having a diameter of 42cm. They can also be customized with a wide range of meteorological and water quality sensors, depending on customer requirement.

Visitors to Darrera’s booth can see the company’s 3R SDB050 compact buoy, equipped with a multiparametric water quality probe, solar power system for fully autonomous operation and 4G communication system for remote data transmission to Darrera’s Weathercloud online monitoring platform. The company is also showing its 3R AWS standard weather station, which is suitable for general-purpose monitoring in the agriculture, roads, airfields and industrial plants sectors, among others.

Launched in 2014, Weathercloud currently hosts over 100,000 online weather observation stations across more than 150 countries. The platform enables individuals, businesses and administrations to monitor, manage and share their weather data with the public.

Eduard Arazo, sales manager of Darrera, said at the show, “We come to Meteorological Technology World Expo 2022 every year because it’s our main field. This data buoy is low-cost because it already has a communication system, unlike many currently on the market. It’s very affordable because you do not have to add additional elements at all.”