NOAA’s Ko Barrett to become deputy secretary-general of WMO

Ko Barret, NOAA’s senior advisor for climate, has been named the deputy secretary-general at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Barret will begin her term in April 2024 and will manage the WMO’s technical departments and related programs, coordinating across the organization to enhance the efficiency and visibility of the WMO’s work. This includes managing the budget, resources and risk management of the WMO, among other tasks.

“I can think of no one better to serve in this role than Ko,” said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad, PhD. “In her nearly 20 years at NOAA and 27 years of government service, she has been a champion for addressing the needs of communities especially in the face of a changing climate. Her thoughtful guidance and inclusive consensus building was vital in leading NOAA’s Climate-Ready Nation initiative, and will no doubt help her excel in her new role.”

Barrett and the new WMO Executive Management team will also be charged with implementing the WMO’s top priorities, including the global expansion of Early Warning Services; enhancing the socioeconomic value of weather, climate, hydrological and related environmental services; and advancing diversity and inclusion across the organization.

“I could not be happier to join the WMO’s Executive leadership team as deputy secretary-general under secretary general Celeste Saulo at this vitally important time,” said Barrett. “My work at NOAA has been dedicated to building relationships and lifting all of society as we confront the climate crisis. In this role, I look forward to helping bring global partners closer together to effectively, sustainably and justly address our biggest challenges.”