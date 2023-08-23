Sarah Jones becomes first woman to head the German meteorological service

Professor Dr Sarah C Jones has been appointed as the new leader of Germany’s national meteorological service, the Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD).

Born a British national with German citizenship, Jones is head of research and development and member of the executive board of the DWD, and a former long-time professor of meteorology at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). She began her new position on August 1, 2023, succeeding Prof. Dr Gerhard Adrian, who had been president of the DWD since 2010.

German federal minister for digital and transport Dr Volker Wissing said, “I am very happy that we were able to win Prof. Dr Sarah Jones with all her international renown and connections for this task so important for Germany. In the coming years, climate change and hazardous weather extremes will bring greater and greater challenges to our lives and our country. We all need to prepare for this and we need qualified advice and early warnings. This is an important task which DWD has been performing for over 70 years. And I am certain that this story of success will continue under the new lead.”