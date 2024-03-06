UCD to appoint a full professor of data science for weather and climate

The University College Dublin (UCD) School of Mathematics and Statistics has begun seeking a permanent full professor of data science for weather and climate.

This is a permanent post arising from a funding award of €5m (US$5.4m) over five years from Met Éireann with the possibility of further funding of €5m (US$5.4m) after five years. Applications must be submitted by April 1, 2024.

This funding will support the hiring of a research team, the creation of a PhD cohort training program and the establishment of a Data Science for Weather and Climate Research Centre. It will also provide funding for travel, equipment and other research support. The successful candidate will be expected to allocate the majority of their time to the delivery of the research program, a third of which is expected to involve working closely with Met Éireann.

The successful candidate will be a research leader with an international profile in artificial intelligence (AI) and/or machine learning (ML) and expertise in Earth system science or related fields, and a notable publication record in AI/ML models and their application to natural sciences, including Earth system science.

This new post is expected to support the further development of Ireland’s weather and climate services using data science and artificial intelligence, following the December 2023 announcement of a multi-million-euro research award by Met Éireann to University College Dublin (UCD).

