Perry Weather to provide real-time weather monitoring on golf cart screens

Pace Technology, a provider of connected golf cart technology, has partnered with Perry Weather to offer real-time weather monitoring on golf cart screens.

This integration allows golfers and course operators to access live localized weather radar and alerts, enabling better decision making and safety on the course during inclement weather.

Users of E-Z-GO golf cars and Cushman utility vehicles equipped with Pace Technology screens will now be able to access Perry Weather’s live weather radar in their immediate vicinity through the Pace Technology system.

When this feature is activated by a golf course, a weather icon will appear at the bottom of Pace screens and the bottom of the active weather alert screen. Tapping on the icon reveals live weather radar.

Adam Harris, vice president of E-Z-GO for Textron Specialized Vehicles (TSV), said, “Our integration with Perry Weather showcases our dedication to providing our customers with state-of-the-art capabilities and an amplified on-course experience. This feature will enhance the golf experience by offering real-time weather insights, empowering golfers to make informed decisions and prioritize safety on the course.”

Colin Perry, CEO at Perry Weather, added, “Joining forces with TSV underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge weather monitoring solutions specifically tailored to golf courses. We are confident that this integration will significantly elevate the safety and operational efficiency of golf courses, ensuring an exceptional experience for golfers.”

