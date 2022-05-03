Meteorological Technology International
Numerical Weather Prediction

Ohio State University receives funding to advance numerical weather modeling capabilities

The grant will be used to enhance observations of the Antarctic atmosphere - credit: Pixabay

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded two grants totaling US$1.4m to Ohio State University (OSU) to fund research training opportunities in numerical weather modeling and robotics design.

US senator Sherrod Brown said, “Research in science and technology is critical to create jobs and improve our economy. We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent. The Ohio State University is one of Ohio’s premier universities. These awards will help it advance our knowledge and continue Ohio’s leadership in innovation.”

Funding from NSF includes an US$844,359 grant to enhance observations of the Antarctic atmosphere during targeted observing periods to improve numerical weather prediction capabilities for both research applications and weather forecasting support. A US$600,000 grant will also help the advancement of bipedal robot technology.

Senator Brown co-sponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to establish a two-year pilot program at NSF to award grants to highly qualified, early-career investigators at independent, higher education research institutions for up to two years. This will help prevent research talent loss due to job market disruptions caused by the pandemic.

