Chinese expedition erects world’s highest automatic weather station

Mount Everest, Nepal - credit: Pixabay

A Chinese expedition team is reported to have set up the world’s highest automatic weather station on the summit of Mount Everest, more than 8,800m above sea level.

Thirteen members of the Earth Summit Mission 2022 set out on May 2 carrying the automatic weather station and radar equipment, but only 12 made it to the final camp on May 4, with one reportedly suffering from frostbite.

The weather station will help obtain data of the surrounding area, providing key insights into climate change patterns and variations in greenhouse gas concentrations at the top of the mountain.

The new weather station will replace the previous record held by British and US scientists, who erected the Balcony Station AWS on the south side of the mountain in 2019, at an altitude of 8,430m.

China’s expedition will also use a high-precision radar to measure the thickness of ice and snow on the summit for the first time.

To read the report from South China Morning Post, click here.

