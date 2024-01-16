Vaisala launches weather confidence platform for short-term forecast accuracy

Vaisala has launched the Vaisala Xweather Insight weather confidence platform, which combines the company’s measurement technology, proprietary Xweather data sets, and AI and machine learning technology into a software and sensors solution designed to help businesses maximize safety, optimize operations, analyze risk, plan proactively and make informed decisions.

For weather-dependent and weather-sensitive industries, like aviation, renewable energy, utilities, mining and maritime, Xweather Insight provides the measurements, forecasts, analysis and alerts to optimize daily operations, improve preparedness and resilience against severe weather, and enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Indrajit Chaudhuri, chief platform officer for Vaisala Xweather, said, “Only Vaisala offers the combination of instruments and intelligence to solve businesses’ environmental challenges. With Xweather Insight, we have created a weather confidence platform that delivers actionable weather intelligence and insights for every business and organization affected by the weather.”

Underpinning the Xweather Insight service is Xcast, a machine-learning-based weather prediction (MLWP) technology that improves short-term forecast accuracy and produces actionable insights by using local measurements and observations. Xcast-powered forecasts are up to 50% more accurate than the short-term forecasts generated by traditional numerical weather prediction (NWP) models. Xcast also reduces the number of large errors (greater than 2.5°C) in 24-hour temperature forecasts by up to 59%.

The Xweather Insight platform launches with a set of three modules. With a flexible subscription model, companies can mix and match modules as needed to meet their business requirements. The Protect module provides a severe weather monitoring and alerting solution, giving industries the ability to set up thunderstorm warning systems for their locations and keep people and assets safe from lightning. Fully configurable for the user, Xweather Protect gives early warnings of approaching storms and notifies when it is safe to resume work.

For businesses requiring both macro and micro views of the weather and its impact, the Explore module provides a global map powered by forecast and measurement data. It includes more than 40 configurable weather and environmental data layers that show real-time weather impacts, as well as a forecast that helps companies take preventative measures against future disruptions.

The Observe module connects the Xweather Insight platform to local sensors. Companies can monitor and analyze real-time observations and historical data, manage devices remotely and integrate data into business applications and services. The Observe module uses Xcast to produce hyperlocal observation-enhanced forecasts that cannot be achieved with traditional numerical weather prediction (NWP) models. Future modules will introduce new capabilities such as alert integration and triggers from the platform into business processes and applications.

Chaudhuri continued, “With this launch, Xweather Insight offers a comprehensive set of solutions for protecting and optimizing operations, analyzing risk, planning ahead and making informed decisions. Weather is complex and ever-changing, but with Xweather Insight every weather-sensitive industry can turn the weather to their advantage for confident operational decision making.”

