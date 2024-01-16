NWS launches website for water forecast services and flood inundation maps

NOAA’s National Weather Service has unveiled an experimental website, called the National Water Prediction Service, as the gateway to the agency’s water data and forecast information.

According to the organization, the new site is mobile-friendly, modern and efficient with an intuitive and flexible infrastructure, enabling users to make sound decisions when it comes to water. It centralizes data from the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service and the Office of Water Prediction.

One of the products on the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service being updated on the National Water Prediction Service is hydrographs. Hydrographs visually show water level observations and forecasts in a single graphic. When a gauge along a river experiences heavy rainfall and is forecast to rise above the flood stage, National Weather Service hydrologists and personnel can relay this information to emergency managers and the public. These new hydrographs show observations over the past 30 days, compared with only 72 hours on the old website. River flood forecasts will continue to look ahead up to seven days in advance.

This entire range of observations and the upcoming forecast are adjustable to a timeframe suitable for people who need this data, such as emergency managers. The hydrographs include other information, such as gauge location, historical crests, photos and FEMA National Flood Hazard Layers.

The National Water Prediction Service also features a layering and map option with the ability to view current watches, warnings and advisories; the National Water Model, which offers guidance to ungauged areas of streams and creeks across the country for the first time; flood inundation mapping services that currently cover 10% of the USA; and a mobile capability with downloadable GIS data available.

For more key digital applications updates from the meteorological technology industry, click here.