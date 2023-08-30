FernCom launches weather sensor system

Fern Communications (FernCom) has launched a real-time weather monitoring system following the successful deployment of the solution on the Moray East offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth, off the northeast coast of Scotland.

The system uses metocean sensors, including Radac wave radar units, to detect real-time sea-state information including wave direction, height, period and tide. The radar units can be integrated with anemometers to provide wind speed, direction and temperature data, giving an all-encompassing view of the weather conditions offshore at any given time.

Using the real-time data supplied by the radar units and anemometers, marine controllers can make operational decisions quickly and confidently, enabling maximized use of weather windows during offshore operations.

FernCom has developed a software package to display the data collected by the metocean sensor system; the customer-based dashboard can be tailored to meet specific client requirements.

In addition to improving operational efficiency on offshore wind farms, FernCom’s metocean systems greatly reduce operational costs and increase the safety of personnel in harsh offshore environments.

FernCom’s complete service includes offshore installation and maintenance of the system by Global Wind Organisation (GWO) qualified engineers to ensure reliable operation and maximum uptime.

Clive Cushion, technical director at FernCom, said, “Our metocean platform has been a real team effort here at FernCom, from conception and design through to installation. We now have an exceptional metocean solution for offshore wind or any other location that needs metocean data. Being able to use real-time data and make informed decisions only leads to operational efficiency.”

