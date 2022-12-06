Nazca acquires majority stake in met-ocean specialist Eolos

Spanish investment firm Nazca Capital has acquired a majority stake in Eolos Floating Lidar Solutions (Eolos), a provider of met-ocean data for the offshore wind industry. It has also committed to invest €12m (US$12.6m) to accelerate Eolos’s growth plan in the coming years.

Eolos specializes in the collection and commercialization of met-ocean data (meteorological, environmental and marine) for the offshore wind industry, measured through proprietary floating platforms equipped with lidar technology to measure wind characteristics, as well as other advanced sensors for the characterization of ocean currents, waves, water quality, marine fauna and birds.

The data is critical for the design, construction and operation of offshore wind farms and is accurately measured during campaigns of 12 to 24 months, then processed and transferred to Eolos clients, which are first-level global private developers (Iberdrola, Equinor, Orsted) and other institutions.

In the coming years, the company expects to continue growing at annual rates of over 40%, tripling its current fleet of floating lidar platforms in less than four years to expand its capacity to provide met-ocean data while maintaining investment in R&D to strengthen its data acquisition and analytics technologies.

Carlos Carbó and Celia Pérez-Beato, partners at Nazca Capital, said, “Eolos’s project fits perfectly with Nazca’s investment strategy as it is a company with an international leadership position, a technology-based business model, a solid team and an ambitious growth project in an industry with attractive dynamics and aligned with our ESG criteria.”