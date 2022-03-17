Meteorological Technology International
Nigerian Meteorological Agency signs landmark agreement to improve safety on local waterways

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to provide meteorological services to ensure safety and security on Nigerian waterways.

NiMet said that the agreement is a major milestone in ensuring sustainable development in the maritime sector. The agreement will also help both agencies build capacity, increase the observation network and fill gaps identified by an audit undertaken by the International Maritime Organization.

Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, director general and CEO of NiMet, said the agency will extend and standardize its services to the marine and maritime sector as it has done in the aviation sector.

NiMet has invested more than N720m (US$1.7m) in marine infrastructure and equipment to date.

