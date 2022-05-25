Honeywell weather radar selected by ABS Jets for fleet retrofit

Jet operator ABS Jets has agreed to retrofit its fleet of Embraer Legacy aircrafts with US technology developer Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-7000 advanced weather radar.

Compared to legacy weather radar systems, the automated, hands-free operation of the IntuVue RDR-7000 means no manual tilt or gain adjustments are required. This enables pilots to focus solely on flying, which is especially important during high-stress periods dealing with bad weather.

Where conventional radars scan only a portion of the sky, the IntuVue RDR-7000 automatically scans from the ground to 60,000ft and as far as 320 nautical miles ahead. Honeywell introduced vertical displays in airborne weather radars, and the IntuVue RDR-7000 incorporates three-dimensional (3D) Volumetric Buffer technology.

Using 3D volumetric scanning techniques, the system analyzes storm clouds and looks for conditions that could potentially produce lightning, hail, turbulence or wind shear and displays them for the flight crew. The IntuVue RDR-7000 can also determine if a second storm front is lurking behind the initial system. The longer and more accurate turbulence detection range provides flight crews with as much as six to 10 minutes to react to approaching turbulence, so they can alert passengers or potentially navigate around it.

Stefan Kukura, Embraer Legacy chief pilot at ABS Jets, said, “Throughout our company’s history, we have focused on ensuring the highest quality in every detail of our operations. As such, we are constantly looking at opportunities to continuously improve our operational efficiencies and the experience we provide our customers.

“With innovative, automated technologies that provide a more comprehensive view of the weather on a given flightpath, the RDR-7000 will allow our pilots to focus on flying and at the same time increase passenger comfort and safety while helping to reduce diversion and delays. We are happy to not only be the first customer in Europe, but also the first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business to implement the RDR-7000 on its own fleet. Our implementation experience will benefit us as we look to offer this upgrade to our MRO customers.”

Nadya Krisko, senior director of business and general aviation, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, Honeywell Aerospace, said, “Since achieving our first certifications in 2021, our customers have used our RDR-7000 technology to create safer and more comfortable flights by better avoiding weather delays and lightening pilot workloads. Our RDR-7000 retrofit program offers a number of incentives, including software packages, trade-in credits for old radar units and Maintenance Service Plan Avionics incentives in the first year when a new three-year contract is signed.”