Skyfora develops world’s lightest weather sonde

Finnish weather intelligence provider Skyfora has unveiled the world’s lightest weather sonde, the StreamSonde, developed with the help of the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Business Applications program.

Weighing less than 15g, the StreamSonde can deliver weather intelligence by recording atmospheric flows, weather parameters and air quality in great detail. It has been designed to be launched from balloons, aircraft, drones or UAVs, and be carried by natural winds.

By using GNSS technology and 3D motion sensors, it can record winds with a higher degree of accuracy and in greater detail than ever before. It also uses multiple sensors to record several weather parameters.

Fredrik Borgström, Skyfora’s CEO, said, “With the support from ESA Business Applications in this project, we have been able to develop our solution even further. Our mission is to update weather measurement and forecasting technology to the 21st century to bring accurate, high-resolution weather forecasts for improved industrial operations and for the protection of life and property. Skyfora’s view is that increasingly volatile weather caused by climate change urgently calls for such solutions.”

Enrico Spinelli, ESA’s technical officer on the StreamSonde project, said, “We are pleased to have supported and worked with Skyfora since they were incubated at an ESA Business Incubation Centre (BIC). The StreamSonde project has already achieved significant technical and commercial success in this complex field.”

Skyfora recently secured further investment to continue developing its solutions to address critical weather prediction challenges.

For more on remote sensing, please click here.