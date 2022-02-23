Advanced imager from L3Harris installed on NOAA’s GOES-U satellite

Technology developer L3Harris has had its fourth Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) integrated with NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U), marking the completion of its contract to supply advanced weather sensors for the GOES program, which is slated to launch in 2024.

The ABIs on board the GOES satellite program will help advance weather observation and environmental monitoring services by providing more advanced notice of fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. The ABI provides high-resolution video of weather and environmental systems using 16 spectral bands delivering three times the amount of spectral coverage and four times the resolution, and at speeds five times greater than the previous generation of GOES satellites.

L3Harris’s third ABI had been installed on board NOAA’s GOES-T satellite, scheduled to launch March 1, 2022. GOES satellites are under command and control of the L3Harris-built enterprise ground system.