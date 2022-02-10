EnduroSat to launch CubeSat carrying space weather sensors

Latvian space weather startup Mission Space has signed an agreement with aerospace manufacturer EnduroSat to launch its first space weather payload onboard a CubeSat.

Scheduled for launch in Q4 2022, the CubeSat will carry a set of high energy particle detectors to monitor the conditions of the sun. The new level of data and intelligence will enhance Mission Space’s space weather cloud platform and help satellite operators to detect solar storms early, quantify risks and monitor increased levels of radiation for better asset protection.

EnduroSat will be one of the first customers to benefit from the enhanced space weather data and analytics services. The launch marks the first step of the full rollout of Mission Space’s sensor constellation.

Ksenia Moskalenko, CEO and co-founder Of Mission Space, said, “We are very excited about the opportunity to work with EnduroSat. We have been searching for the right partner for our first mission and the EnduroSat team possesses high attention to detail and deep understanding of small satellite operations. We truly believe that with their help, we will bring our solution to the market faster and easier, revolutionizing the way we currently monitor and forecast space weather risks.”

Raycho Raychev, founder and CEO of Endurosat, said, “We are proud to support Mission Space in creating the first commercial space weather data collecting infrastructure. Generating and analyzing dynamically space weather data from orbit will have a paradigm effect on improving commercial and exploration mission`s success rate and reliability. It will empower timely and informed decisions regarding every next mission`s operations. EnduroSat is looking forward to deploying this unique space weather infrastructure in orbit and working closely with Mission Space toward building their own success story in the coming years.”