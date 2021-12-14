China Meteorological Administration launches two new weather stations in Antarctica

The China Meteorological Administration’s (CMA) National Meteorological Information Centre (NMIC) has launched two meteorological stations, Kunlun and Taishan, in Antarctica.

CMA received its first set of meteorological observation data from its newest stations on November 30, 2021, marking the stations’ operational capability after almost nine years of stabilization. Shortly after this, they officially began obtaining long-term, conventional meteorological data.

The stations expect to record Antarctic temperatures as low as -93℃ and wind speeds up to 100m/s. The increased accuracy of this data is intended to help safeguard future scientific expeditions.

As a part of its pursuit of a better understanding of the polar environment, the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences has started to carry out R&D of multiple instruments. These include the ultra-low battery anemograph and energy control module. Expedition members have also been dispatched to carry out the ultra-low-temperature field observation experiment in Antarctica.

Wang Yi, chief director of World Meteorological Centre Beijing Office, said, “The operation of automatic meteorological stations on the Antarctic ice sheet will further push our data ahead for global forecasting.”