Meet the team behind the magazine!

What a year it’s been for everyone in the met tech sector and all those working on Meteorological Technology International magazine – despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed delivering what we believe is the industry’s most informative, enjoyable and respected publication. Here’s a quick guide to who does what:

| EDITOR: Dan Symonds

Having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry, Dan first cut his teeth as MTI‘s deputy editor, sourcing news and writing features. He then left for a stint at Haymarket, before returning as the title’s newly appointed editor, taking over the reins from Helen Norman (see below). Dan is passionate about uncovering the latest technological innovations and charting how their application can bring about positive change in the environmental sector. The April 2022 issue will be Dan’s first as editor – contact him at dan.symonds@ukimediaevents.com if you have a project to share or a topic you would like covered.

| FEATURES: Helen Norman

Helen Norman has worked on MTI for nearly a decade and was editor of the publication for more than seven years. She has written about everything from satellites, data centers and space weather, to polar forecasting and hydrology. She has also interviewed some of the industry’s leading figures from organizations such as the WMO, EUMETSAT, HMEI, NASA, and ECMWF. One of her favourite stories in recent years was with the US Air Force’s Weather Squadron and its role in rocket launches. Helen is especially interested in writing about extreme weather and how forecasting is helping to save lives and protect societies.

| NEWS: Elizabeth Baker

As the latest addition to the MTI team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological industry. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as editorial assistant, Elizabeth has created new and topical content on a number of pioneering technologies, including hot water drills in the Antarctic, Perth’s Serpentine radar and the UK Met Office’s Climate Dashboard.

| SALES: Ben Hutchinson

Ben joined MTI in 2019, having previously worked in specialist recruitment, as well as events for the screen, digital and textile printing industry. Ben thoroughly enjoys explaining how working with the magazine can help companies reach their audience and achieve their goals – and in return loves learning how our advertisers are helping to make a difference in the global effort to better understand and manage the challenges presented by climate change. Contact Ben at ben.hutchinson@ukimediaevents.com if you would like to know more about opportunities in the next issue.