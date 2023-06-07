Gill launches dual-axis ultrasonic anemometer

UK-based sensor manufacturer Gill Instruments has launched a new dual-axis ultrasonic anemometer for measuring wind speed and direction.

Designed for use in a wide range of land or marine applications, WindUltra’s rapid installation and alignment features include a choice of two pole mounts, either a twist-lock 1in (25-26mm) pole mount or 1.75-2in (44-51mm) band-clamp pole mount. The sensor unit can be easily ‘unclicked’ from either of the pole mounts to reveal alignment features integral within the pole mounts themselves.

WindUltra is available with a range of industry standard output protocols and comprehensive support including software and technical advice. Solid-state components ensure minimal maintenance and low cost of ownership.