LSI Lastem installs 38 automatic weather and hydrological stations in Congo

LSI Lastem has supplied and collaborated in the installation of 38 automatic weather and hydrological monitoring stations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Of the 38 stations, 26 are hydro-pluviometric monitoring stations and play an important role in the management of water resources in the region, with a focus on the Ndjili river area. Each station is equipped with a rain gauge, water level sensor and temperature and relative humidity sensors. This equipment will enable real-time data collection, providing warnings and important information for flood prediction and prevention and, more generally, the management of water resources in the area.

The remaining 12 synoptic weather stations, mainly installed at local airports, provide the necessary information for the National Agency of Meteorology and Teledetection by Satellite (METTELSAT) forecasters in order to produce weather forecasts in the area. These stations are equipped with a full range of sensors capable of monitoring several parameters, including wind speed and direction, air temperature and relative humidity, solar radiation, soil moisture and temperature at three soil depths, and atmospheric pressure. All stations are connected via satellite equipment (DCP) and, where coverage allows, via GRPS modem to the Kinshasa Data Collection Centre.

This project was carried out in collaboration with the Ministère des Transports et Voies des Communications of the République Démocratique du Congo and included in the Projet de Renforcement des Service Hydrométéorologiques et Climatiques de la RDC of the METTELSAT Institute. LSI Lastem reports that the installation was completed thanks to the commitment of the local staff of the METTELSAT organization and the Belgian company SOTRAD, under the supervision of the LSI Lastem technicians.

