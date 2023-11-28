AccuWeather introduces brightness index

AccuWeather has created a patented index to give people a better characterization and description of the weather they will experience that day and in the future.

The product, named the AccuLumen Brightness Index, is measured on a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 is a gray, dark, dismal day and a 10 is a very bright day with blue sunny skies, no clouds, no pollution and a high level of glare at sunrise and sunset. The index scale consists of – darkish grey, slate grey, dull, dim, medium, light, rather bright, bright, very bright and brilliant.

The new AccuLumen Brightness Index will be introduced on the AccuWeather Network, on television stations and in publications that carry AccuWeather’s exclusive forecasts, and on AccuWeather.com and the AccuWeather app.

“Many people do not look at the sky, but rather look out the window to see if the day is bright and beautiful, dull and dismal, or something in between,” said Dr Joel N. Myers, founder and executive chairman of AccuWeather. “Brightness can affect people’s moods, their buying habits, their desire to either want to go out and engage in activities or sit at home inside in front of the television. It can also be a health and safety issue, from light-triggered migraines and UV exposure to extreme glare on roadways that can cause traffic accidents. Our mission at AccuWeather is to save lives, protect property, and help people make the best weather-impacted decisions, and this is the latest tool in the evolution of weather forecasting.”

“This new index will further categorize the weather and the environment for the day, giving AccuWeather users even more information to help them make better decisions about their activities,” said Chris Patti, chief data architect at AccuWeather. “Being aware of changes in light can help people plan ahead for things that matter to them and may impact their daily lives, whether that means bringing sunglasses for a safer commute, or scheduling the best time for an outdoor photo shoot for the family holiday card.”

For more key solar updates from the meteorological technology industry, click here.