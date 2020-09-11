Robust humidity probe for meteorological applications

The EE260 humidity and temperature probe is the latest offering for meteorology from Austrian sensor manufacturer E+E Elektronik. The company says the sensing probe is ideal for reliable weather monitoring in road traffic applications or at airports.

According to the firm, the use of a heated sensor and probe enables precise and continuous humidity measurement, even in areas with high humidity levels. Due to its compact design, the EE260 is also compatible with many commercially available radiation shields.

Additionally, E+E notes that the fast response time of the sensor makes it useful for weather warning systems, and a sensor coating ensures corrosion resistance in harsh environments.

The sensor comes equipped with two configurable voltage outputs and an RS485 interface running a Modbus RTU protocol. This, the company says, enables both analog and digital measurement of data simultaneously, for calculation of parameters such as dew point temperature, absolute humidity or mixing ratio.