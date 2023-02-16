Vaisala celebrates record year with 17% sales increase for 2022

Weather and environmental monitoring specialist Vaisala recorded net sales of €514.2m (US$549m) for 2022 (Jan-Dec), an increase of 17% year-on-year [€437.9m (US$467.6m) for 2021]. This was largely due to a strong order book from the weather and environment division.

Orders were also up 17% for the same period, increasing from €455.2m (US$486m) in 2021 to €533.7m US$570m). This resulted in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €62.5m (US$66.7m), with earnings of €1.24 (US$1.32) per share. Earlier in the year, Vaisala had also acquired USA-based AerisWeather for a purchase price of €23m (US$24.6m).

Kai Öistämö, Vaisala president and CEO (above), said, “2022 was a year of record growth for Vaisala. I am particularly happy that we succeeded well in meeting our customers’ needs in all markets despite challenging market environment and shortage of components.

“Solid performance during the fourth quarter sealed the year. Growth of orders received continued strong in both business areas, and especially in the weather and environment business area. Market segments in meteorology, aviation and industrial instruments had the strongest demand. Strong net sales growth continued in industrial instruments, life science, power industry and aviation market segments.

“The uncertainty in the business environment is high,” he added. “The availability of components is expected to normalize during the first half of 2023. We estimate that our full-year 2023 net sales will be in the range of €530m-€570m (US$566m-US$608m) and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of €70m-€85m (US$75m-US$91m).