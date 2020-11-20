Vaisala launches high-accuracy humidity probe

Weather, environmental and industrial measurements specialist Vaisala has introduced its new HUMICAP Humidity and Temperature Probe HMP1. The company states that is accuracy and sensor purge functionality ensure excellent stability over time, making it a good choice for demanding humidity measurements in a variety of settings.

According to Vaisala, the HMP1 complements its Indigo product family, a solution for multi-parameter measurements with flexible connectivity. The modular product family consists of interchangeable smart probes, transmitters and the Vaisala Insight PC Software.

The probe is compatible with any Vaisala Indigo series transmitter while the ability to detach the probe from the transmitter allows efficient maintenance and calibration. Combined with the Indigo200 series transmitter, the HMP1 probe forms a single wall-mounted unit with no probe cable or probe holder needed. It also enables dual-probe installations for extended parameter monitoring or extreme accuracy.

The HMP1 can also be used as a standalone wall-mounted transmitter over Modbus RTU serial bus. Whether the HMP1 is used as a standalone unit or with an Indigo transmitter, it can be connected to the Vaisala Insight PC Software for field calibration, probe configuration and device analytics.

In addition to its new product launch, Vaisala has also announced a software update for the Indigo520 transmitter that includes temperature compensation.