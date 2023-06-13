Vaisala launches weather station tailored to optimize solar farm performance

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has launched a new weather station that combines solar irradiance and weather measurements with analytics and digital insights to optimize solar power plant performance and operational efficiency.
The IEC-compliant AWS810 Solar Edition has been purpose-built to be rugged, lasting the solar plant’s entire operational life span.
Davy Theophile, head of renewable energy at Vaisala, said, “The 360°, always-on monitoring and analytic capabilities combined with the modular design delivers a robust and scalable performance that optimizes operations at any point in the solar power plant life cycle — from development, construction, and commissioning to operations and life cycle management. This empowers our customers to meet their greatest renewable energy challenges and cements our position as the trusted partner to help them navigate the quest to efficiently and sustainably fuel the planet.”
Features of the Vaisala AWS810 Solar Edition include:
- Continuous sensor data: AWS810 Solar Edition continuously measures global, diffuse and reflected solar irradiation and all key weather parameters, including wind speed, wind direction, ambient and PV module temperature, precipitation, relative humidity and atmospheric pressure.
- Reduced lifecycle costs: The rugged IEC 61724-1:2021-compliant design, remote diagnostics and easy-to-deploy-and-use weather station requires minimal resources to set up, operate and maintain throughout the solar power plant’s lifetime.
- Effortless operations and maintenance: Efficient self-diagnostic and network sensor monitoring enables users to manage and control networks remotely, while the solution’s extensive built-in data validation further improves the data quality and maintenance efficiency with end-to-end network management security.
- Unlimited scalability and easy integration: With its future-ready and modular design, the flexible weather station can easily expand to meet specific solar power plant needs, including seamless data connectivity with SCADA systems and cloud-based asset management platforms.
- Critical insights throughout the entire solar power plant’s lifecycle: Primed to go beyond the standard with the optional analytics and insights related to historical satellite-derived solar data, real-time lightning data, and solar energy forecasts.