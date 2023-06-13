Vaisala launches weather station tailored to optimize solar farm performance

Weather and environmental measurement specialist Vaisala has launched a new weather station that combines solar irradiance and weather measurements with analytics and digital insights to optimize solar power plant performance and operational efficiency.

The IEC-compliant AWS810 Solar Edition has been purpose-built to be rugged, lasting the solar plant’s entire operational life span.

Davy Theophile, head of renewable energy at Vaisala, said, “The 360°, always-on monitoring and analytic capabilities combined with the modular design delivers a robust and scalable performance that optimizes operations at any point in the solar power plant life cycle — from development, construction, and commissioning to operations and life cycle management. This empowers our customers to meet their greatest renewable energy challenges and cements our position as the trusted partner to help them navigate the quest to efficiently and sustainably fuel the planet.”

Features of the Vaisala AWS810 Solar Edition include: