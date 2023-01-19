WEF initiative combines AI with satellite and weather data to mitigate wildfire risk

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has published details of a new initiative designed to mitigate wildfire risks using artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The FireAId program addresses wildfire technological innovation on three fronts – prediction, emergency response and forest management – with AI able to help to predict the riskiest locations and the best possible strategy to mitigate fire hazards. The cornerstone of the solution focuses on predicting the outbreak of wildfires by making use of satellite imagery and weather data.

A new report on the initiative lays out how promising AI interventions can be scaled and replicated in different geographical areas, the enabling role governments can play to align and support these efforts, and avenues for the private sector to engage in as part of multistakeholder partnerships that will advance the collective response to this escalating crisis. The report focuses around the first pilot of the system used in Turkey last year.

To download The Next Frontier in Fighting Wildfires: FireAId Pilot and Scaling report, click here.