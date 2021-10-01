Meteorological Technology International
World Meteorological Organization

WMO to reduce carbon footprint using thermal energy from Lake Geneva

Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, picture credit WMO

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) secretary-general Petteri Taalas has signed a long-term agreement with Swiss utilities firm Services Industriels de Genève (SIG) to connect the WMO headquarters to the GeniLac sustainability initiative.

GeniLac (Genève Lac Nations) is a 100% renewable thermal solution which uses water from Lac Leman (Lake Geneva) to both cool and heat buildings in the center of Geneva.

GeniLac will enable the WMO to heat and cool its headquarters using thermodynamics, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 80%, as well as the electricity (80% less) and water (10%) used for cooling systems.

This project has been combined with the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof as well as the replacement of the building management and automation systems to help the WMO to reach its sustainability targets.

