In this Issue – April 2021

The April 2021 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

MOSAiC EXPEDITION : Polarstern was the first modern research icebreaker to spend a full year trapped in the ice of the Arctic Ocean. Tara Craig hears from some of those involved in this historic expedition.

DARAJAL : DARAJA project leaders share how they are addressing the vulnerability of rapidly growing informal urban settlements to extreme weather to protect livelihoods in Kenya and Tanzania.

ECMWF 2021-2030 STRATEGY : ECMWF’s director of research, Andy Brown, reveals how the organization’s new 10-year strategy will explore the use of digital twins, AI and machine learning, along with making better use of data, to provide more accurate forecasts for the planet.

EUMETSAT DATA SERVICES : Yves Buhler, director of the Technical and Scientific Support department (TSS) at EUMETSAT, shares details of the organization’s new data services, which sit at the heart of its long-term big data strategy.