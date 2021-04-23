FTS Inc and Vieux to hold webinar on the optimization of precipitation data

Forest Technology Systems (FTS Inc), which specializes in meteorology, hydrology and fire weather monitoring and predictive services, is holding a webinar on April 27 looking at how to get the most out of precipitation data.

The event, which will be held at 10:00-10:45am (PST), will see Philip Bartlett, chief technology officer (CTO) of FTS Inc and Baxter Vieux, CTO of Vieux & Associates discuss how weather radar data combined with data from rain gauges on the ground can provide better characterization of rainfall at high resolution over large areas.

By merging radar with rain gauges the resulting product, called gauge-adjusted radar rainfall (GARR), shows how much rainfall fell over an entire area, especially between the rain gauges. Bartlett and Vieux will look at how GARR data can alert maintenance of clogged rain gauges, why ground truthing of precipitation measurements are so important, and the options for quickly augmenting an organization’s current network.

In addition to his role at Vieux & Associates, Vieux is a professor emeritus in the School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science, University of Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Bartlett from FTS has three decades of experience in the development of electronic monitoring and control systems. His deep understanding of telemetry, embedded system design, and environmental monitoring make him a uniquely qualified authority on network infrastructure design.

Vieux & Associates is dedicated to developing and supporting rainfall and runoff products/services serving wet weather, stormwater, flood warning, and water resources applications.

FTS Inc, which is part of the Advanced Environmental Monitoring (AEM) Group, provides the remote, automated weather stations, which form the backbone of both the Canadian and USA wildfire danger rating system and help wildfire managers with critical decision at critical times to protect the public and their homes from wildfires.

To register for the webinar visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6037099904197550091