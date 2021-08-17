In this Issue – September 2021

The September 2021 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

ALL AT SEA : As the UN kicks off its Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, Meteorological Technology International speaks to some of the leading figures in the hydrometeorological industry who are involved in world-class ocean observation projects.

PUT TO THE TEST : EUMETSAT has launched a new long-term strategy focusing on innovation, quality and ensuring social benefits.

VALUE FOR MONEY : The team behind the Systematic Observations Financing Facility reveals how it is learning from past mistakes and failures to assist developing countries generate and exchange basic observational data critical for improved weather forecasts.

THE ROAD AHEAD : Yves Buhler, director of the Technical and Scientific Support department (TSS) at EUMETSAT, shares details of the organization’s new data services, which sit at the heart of its long-term big data strategy.

TECHNOLOGY SHOWCASE : A look at some of the tech innovations that were set for their Paris debut at Meteorological Technology World Expo in 2021.