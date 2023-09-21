VIDEO: Climate change undermines nearly all sustainable development goals

According to a multi-agency report coordinated by the WMO, at the half-time point of the 2030 Agenda, the science is clear – the planet is far from meeting its climate goals. This undermines global efforts to tackle hunger, poverty and ill-health, improve access to clean water and energy, and many other aspects of sustainable development.

Only 15% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track, says the United in Science report, which makes a systematic examination of the impact of climate change and extreme weather on those goals. It illustrates how weather-, climate- and water-related sciences can advance aims such as food and water security, clean energy, better health, sustainable oceans and resilient cities. The annual report combines input and expertise from 18 organizations.