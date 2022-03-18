VIDEO: European Meteorological Society members unveil activities for World Meteorological Day

The European Meteorological Society (EMS) has created a video highlighting some of its members and their activities related to World Meteorological Day, on March 23, 2022.
This year’s theme is ‘Early Warning and Early Action – Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction’, and EMS has recorded details of contributions from the Meteorological Service of Catalonia (SMC), Royal Meteorological Society (RMS), Italian Association of Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology (AISAM), Irish Meteorological Society (IMS), EUMETNET – Meteoalarm, and the Slovenian Meteorological Society (SMS).
Overview:
- SMC – Highlights three projects: Lightning jump; weather radar advection; and precipitation blending (0-6h).
- RMS – review of COP26 Action Plan; plans to publish content in MetMatters and release recording from WeatherLive 2021.
- AISAM – Details of the organization’s national event to be held at the University of Rome on March 23.
- IMS – Information on a public lecture being held in partnership with UCD Earth Institute for #WorldMetDay.
- EUMETNET – Description of Meteoalarm – a common framework for alerting Europe on extreme weather
- SMS – Rundown of activities from 2021/2022.