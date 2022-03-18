VIDEO: European Meteorological Society members unveil activities for World Meteorological Day

The European Meteorological Society (EMS) has created a video highlighting some of its members and their activities related to World Meteorological Day, on March 23, 2022.

This year’s theme is ‘Early Warning and Early Action – Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction’, and EMS has recorded details of contributions from the Meteorological Service of Catalonia (SMC), Royal Meteorological Society (RMS), Italian Association of Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology (AISAM), Irish Meteorological Society (IMS), EUMETNET – Meteoalarm, and the Slovenian Meteorological Society (SMS).

Overview: