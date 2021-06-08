WMO celebrates World Oceans Day with new video and ocean web page

To celebrate World Oceans Day (June 8), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has released a video narrated by UN Ocean Envoy Ambassador Peter Thomson, highlighting the vital role of the ocean, the increasing impact of climate change, and the need for better ocean services, science and observations to protect lives at sea and in coastal areas.

The theme for this year’s World Oceans Day is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’. In addition to the video, the WMO has also launched a new Ocean page, which provides an easy access point to learn about the various ocean activities that WMO is working on.

World Oceans Day marks the official start of the UN’s Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.