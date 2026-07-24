CMA launches MAZU-FengYun Satellite AI Box to strengthen global early warning systems.

China’s Meteorological Administration (CMA) has launched the MAZU-FengYun Satellite AI Box, a new tool designed to help countries worldwide – particularly those with limited technical resources – turn satellite data into actionable, localized weather warnings.

The system was unveiled at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) Meteorological Forum. It combines data from China’s FengYun (FY) meteorological satellite network with AI-driven analysis, forming part of the broader MAZU-China Intelligent Meteorological Early Warning Solution.

The Box integrates satellite data reception, AI inference, multisource data fusion and operational application within a single software-and-hardware package. It is built for flexible deployment across a range of settings, including internet-based access, direct reception via FY ground stations, CMACast access and field-based emergency response, enabling what CMA describes as closed-loop processing from data acquisition through to practical meteorological use.

According to CMA, the tool’s central purpose is to close a persistent gap in global weather forecasting infrastructure: many countries, especially developing nations, can access global satellite meteorological data but lack the network bandwidth, computing power or specialized technical staff to process it effectively. The AI Box addresses this by running AI models on local terminals and using edge computing to fuse satellite data with forecasting products and on-site observations, allowing local agencies to generate their own tailored weather service products without relying on centralized processing capacity.

CMA frames the launch as part of its support for the United Nations’ Early Warnings for All initiative, which aims to ensure every person on Earth is covered by early warning systems for extreme weather by 2027. The administration said it is making its technology – including FY satellites, high-performance numerical forecasting systems and meteorological AI models – available to support disaster prevention and mitigation efforts internationally, with a particular focus on developing countries facing increasing exposure to extreme weather events.

The launch comes amid growing global attention on the gaps in early warning systems, as climate-driven extreme weather events increase in frequency and severity, particularly in regions with less developed meteorological infrastructure.

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