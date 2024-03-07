ADB Safegate installs 42 automated weather observing systems for Michigan Department of Transportation

ADB Safegate, through its DBT Transportation Services (DBT) subsidiary, has replaced the Michigan Department of Transportation’s 42 non-federal automated weather observing systems (AWOS) with FAA-compliant systems for US$3.7m.

The company developed the F1 Standalone AWOS (F1 STA) in compliance with FAA Advisory Circular 150/5220-16, while taking into consideration comments and recommendations from the US aviation industry, including the Michigan Aeronautics Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The F1 STA is the latest generation of FAA-certified AWOS from DBT. The F1 STA has configurations covering every type from AWOS A to AWOS IV Z, including the AWOS III P/T type currently being installed in Michigan.

A spokesperson from MDOT Aero commented, “The Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics (Aero), supported by the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, is pleased the Michigan Legislature recognized the need for upgraded AWOS equipment across the state. Used for a variety of weather reporting activities, not just aviation, AWOS provide the accurate weather data that we all depend on daily. MDOT Aero, in cooperation with DBT, will provide the highest-quality products and services to our airport AWOS stations with this much-anticipated system upgrade.”

The first four airports to receive the F1 STA AWOS were Saginaw County HW Browne Airport (KHYX); Wexford County Airport (KCAD); Fitch H Beach Airport (KFPK); and Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport (KSAW). A bench system was also delivered for ongoing testing purposes.

Nick Haines, vice president Americas at ADB Safegate, said, “The F1 STA AWOS is the perfect upgrade from existing non-fed AWOS from DBT including the AW10, AW20 and AWOS 3000 taking the product line to the next level and offering customers the most advanced and flexible FAA-certified AWOS on the market today.”