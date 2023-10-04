Vaisala launches Beam Weather Station for hyperlocal weather monitoring

Beam Weather Station BWS500, a compact weather and environmental monitoring station for cities, road authorities and industrial zones, has been launched by Vaisala. The flexible and scalable weather station is intended to empower communities to use weather, environmental and road state observations to fit their specific local needs.

Beam is designed as a turnkey monitoring station that provides access to reliable information on air pollutants, solar radiation, flooding, snow depth, water level, visibility, road conditions, pavement temperature and current weather conditions. Due to its small size, it can be deployed virtually anywhere.

Thanks to its affordable price point and compact size, in addition to uncompromised measurement reliability, this new station enables stakeholders to deploy denser observation networks that support the need for increased capabilities to understand weather and optimize processes accordingly. Beam aggregates information and delivers it directly to the customer’s back-end system. Select measurements can also be viewed via Vaisala’s cloud services.

“Our customers require more flexibility in the parameters they monitor and how the information is distributed, and we answered with the best-in-class Beam Weather Station,” said product manager Paras Chopra. “Unlike anything else in the industry, our solution advances communities to make them more resilient to the effects of weather and poor air quality by providing accessible, actionable, easy-to-use and affordable intelligence.”

