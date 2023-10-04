VIDEO: Graw Radiosondes introduces an environmentally friendly radiosonde

At Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva, Florian Schmidmer, CEO at Graw Radiosondes, talked about the company’s latest, environmentally friendly radiosonde in this exclusive video.

Like most radiosondes, this solution measures atmospheric parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and wind direction. However, Graw Radiosondes’ latest radiosonde also features a heater on its humidity sensor to keep the solution from freezing at cold temperatures. This is intended to reduce the environmental impact of radiosondes. Similarly, the cord between the radiosonde and its balloon is no longer plastic, but wood, latex and cotton.

