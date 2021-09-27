Vaisala to provide 1,600 automatic weather stations to tackle flooding in Poland

Vaisala has been contracted by the Polish Institute of Meteorology and Water Management – National Research Institute to supply weather stations that improve local capabilities to tackle the effects of extreme weather such as flooding.

In partnership with OMC Envag, Vaisala will deliver more than 1,600 automatic meteorological, climatological and hydrological measurement stations to be deployed throughout the country.

Vaisala’s deliveries are scheduled for 2021-2022 and include advanced measurement technology for wind, humidity, temperature, visibility, rain and snowfall, cloud height and barometric pressure.

Jarkko Sairanen, executive vice president – weather and environment at Vaisala, said, “This new network is an important part of a Polish flood mitigation project funded by the World Bank. The project aims to increase access to flood protection for people living in selected areas of the Oder River and the Upper Vistula River basins and to enable Poland to mitigate the impact of floods more effectively.”

Raine Pulkkinen, director Europe East, weather and environment at Vaisala, said, “Poland has worked with the World Bank to both recover from the floods and mitigate the main causes of these floods. The implementation of such a large-scale flood mitigation project supports the local authorities to focus on prevention in addition to emergency response measures. This helps local residents to continue to live in the region also in the future as they will be more prepared to face the threat of floods.”